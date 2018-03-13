Flights re-scheduled as PAF jets rehearse for March 23 parade

Staff Reporter

Timings for flights headed to or leaving Islamabad between March 12-22 have been revised to allow Pakistan Air Force jets to rehearse for the 23rd March Pakistan Day parade, a press statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday. The press release advised passengers to confirm the revised flight timings beforehand in order to “avoid any inconvenience” since Is-lamabad’s airspace will remain closed from 8am-12:40pm and 2:30-4pm for the next 10 days, which would disturb the flight schedule.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

A joint military parade is the highlight of the day, with troops, nu-clear-capable weapons, tanks, jets, drones and other weapons systems paraded for the citizenry as a way of showcasing the strength of the armed forces.