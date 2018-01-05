Flights delayed, canceled due to heavy fog

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Due to heavy fog in Sialkot five national and international flights from the Sialkot International Airport have been canceled or delayed on Thursday. According to details, a Karachi bound flight No PK 397 was canceled whereas two Dubai bound flights No EK 621 and FZ 328, Sharjah bound flight No NL 796 and Doha bound flight No 627 were delayed foe many hours.

Due to the cancellation and delay in the flights hundreds of the passengers and their relatives suffered.

Meanwhile, Sialkot city, cantonments area and the adjoining rural areas are in the grip of severe cold and fog since the New Year. Because of the heavy fog on Wednesday night and Thursday visibility remained quite low due to which flow of the traffic also remained thin. It is worth mentioning that in different road mishaps mostly caused by the fog about 35 persons sustained minor injuries in the entire district. The cold and foggy weather was likely to prevail in the coming days, according to met sources.