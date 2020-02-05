Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The health ministry on Wednesday clarified that “flight operations to and from China continue as per normal routine”.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that “no decision has been taken to suspend flights” to the coronavirus-hit country.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan had halted all passenger flights to and from China amid the coronavirus influx.

Passenger flights between the two neighbouring countries had been suspended from January 31 to February 2 after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.

Though no confirmed case of the coronavirus – medically named 2019-nCoV – has been detected in Pakistan thus far, the government has taken a slew of preventive and precautionary measures