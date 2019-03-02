Flight operations resume

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan on Friday reopened its airspace with restrictions and announced the resumption of flight operations from Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta airports, which were suspended since Wednesday due to tensions with India. The CAA spokesperson stated that the airports will be available from 06:00pm for commercial flights.

According to the latest notification, the flight operations will remain suspended at Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan airports till 1pm March 4. Some limited flight operations will be allowed to and from 4 international airports after 13:00 UTC later today. Earlier, the official of CAA told media that the airspace would be restored on 1:00 pm on Friday. “All the domestic and international travelers have been notified,” the official said, requesting anonymity. “We have also informed IATA’s (International Air Transport Association) headquarters.”

The tension between neighbouring India and Pakistan escalated earlier this week. Pakistan shot down two Indian jets in retaliation to their violation of the country’s international border.

