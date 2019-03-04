Flight operations resume at Lahore airport

Domestic and international flight operations resumed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Sunday, after being suspended for 4 days as Pakistan’s airspace was closed owing to the escalating tensions with neighbouring country India.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the domestic and international flight operations were at 6 am today, adding that all airlines have been notified about the resumption of flight operations at Lahore airport.

Other airports in Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab and interior Sindh region remain closed, it added. The Multan airport is also to open for commercial flights.

A day earlier, PIA restored its flight operation initially from four cities including, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta. Earlier, the CAA had informed that the airport will remain closed till March 4.—INP

