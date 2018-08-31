Flight delayed as bird hit plane

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkiot

A bird on Friday hit an airplane of a foreign airline while landing at Sialkot International Airport and caused many hours delay in a flight to Dubai.

According to details, a bird hit flight No. FZ 337 from Dubai while landing at the Sialkot airport on early morning hours, however the pilot managed safe landing of the plane.

Due to the damaged caused by the collision with the bird the Dubai bound flight No. FZ 338, which was scheduled to depart on 05:30, faced many hours delay and took off after 9 hours delay at 14:40.

Because of delay in the flight hundreds of the passengers and their families suffered badly.

