Flaws in education system

While reading Malala’s interview, I thought to myself that she mentioned very significant points about the education system in UK. They give equally importance to every subject you are going for either that is related to physical fitness, music, art or something but here in Pakistan, we are only known to certain fields such as medical, engineering and law. We do not acknowledge the importance of other fields and as a result devalue them. This is the reason that students are not satisfied with the fields they are in and they do not progress due to lack of interest.

This is the reason why Pakistan is left behind in quality education from other developed countries. The other important thing that she mentioned is government-prescribed books to which students are bound to follow. Students cannot think out of the box and if they find some ideas regarding certain topic, they are discouraged on the spot. Students should be given an open choice to follow authentic books and researches and to come up with their own ideas after critical thinking.

These two are essential points if to be followed by the education ministers of the four provinces which can bring an essential change in education system of Pakistan because progress can only be brought up by open and analytical minds and not by simply following the old ideas mentioned in the books.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

Related