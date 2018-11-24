Flawed safe city project

Minister of State for Interior, while addressing the Senate, raised many questions on operational inefficiency of Safe City Project in Islamabad. The statement came in the wake of SP Dawar’s kidnapping from Islamabad and his subsequent murder in Afghanistan. Safe City Project was outcome of National Action Plan to make major cities safe from terrorist activity by deploying CCTV cameras at important places to bring them under constant watch. The Govt has spent Rs.13 billion for Islamabad Safe City Project alone by installing 1900 surveillance cameras out of which 711 have not been functioning for the last two years with increase in crime rate in the federal territory.

Low quality cameras, which are not even capable enough to neither read vehicle number nor have face recognition function, were installed. Astonishingly these facts were also pointed out in Pakistan Today Report under headline “Crimes on rise in capital as over 700 safe city cameras dysfunctional” published in 5th June 2018. According to this story when a journalist approached Representative of the Contracting Firm {Mr. Teddy Lee} to respond to these inefficiencies, he (Lee) never bothered to reply and ignored his queries. This shows none-serious attitude of the Contractor in presenting his stance on this issue and think they enjoy complete immunity not to answer back to Pakistani people and media.

Why Govt is turning a blind eye to this malfunctioning of serious projects that ultimately pave the way to security flaws in protecting the life and property of its citizens. I would like to appreciate Supreme Court decision for launching JIT inquiry against SP Dawar’s abduction and assassination which will unfold the reality behind these failed projects. New Govt and Judiciary should take every step to make its citizens protected and put an end to the low-grade products to run our security apparatus.

ZOBIA

Islamabad

