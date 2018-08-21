Flashfloods wash away 750ft WSS line; seven houses damaged

Islamabad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its daily monsoon situation update has reported flashfloods in Drosh, District Chitral, Khyber Paktunkhwa rendering 700-750 feet Widescreen Signaling (WSS) line completely washed away and 7 houses partially damaged here on Monday. According to the report, landslides were also reported in areas of Tehsil Drosh which resulted into damages to main irrigation channels in the areas.

It further claimed that no significant rainfall was reported during last 24 hours. However, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for next 24 hours predicts, “Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country while isolated thunderstorm and rain is expected over the upper catchments of all the major Rivers except Indus along with Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.”

The report said that following roads are reported to be blocked in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) including on 13 August, Hisper Valley Road was blocked due to landslide whereas restoration efforts are underway to clear the road by district administration. The Road to Batswat village, Tehsil Ishkoman, District Ghizer is blocked due to debris flow and rehabilitation work by district administration is in progress to restore the road.

All other roads and railway routes across the country are clear, the report said. The rainfall outlook for the week claims that no very heavy rainfall is expected during the period including catchments forecast as the same expected in the same duration. The weather during last 24 hours remained hot and dry in most parts of the country with rain-thundershower occurred at one or two places in Kalat Division.—APP

