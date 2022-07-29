Flash floods wreak havoc in Rajanpur, Rojhan, Taunsa

Army relief efforts continue

Flash floods unleashed by heavy rainfall inundated the settlements in the areas of Rajanpur, Rojhan and Taunsa on Friday and the victims are moving to safe places on their own.

Furthermore, the crops on 27,860 acres of land have also been affected due to heavy rains. It has been recommended to declare flood affected areas of Rajanpur as calamity.

On the other hand, hundreds of houses have been destroyed and the bodies of seven more people have been recovered within 24 hours in Lasbela. The National Highway has been cut off from Uthal Khanta river and Landa River, while the relief operation of Pakistan Army is underway.

The Flood Forecasting Division has reported that water flow in River Chenab at Akhnor has reached 273,950 cusec and is rising continuously.

The spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued alert of high level flood at river Chenab. It was informed that high level flood is expected on Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad in next 24 to 48 hours.

All relevant departments have been directed to remain alert and complete their preparation. The PDMA has advised all the authorities concerned to take all-out measures for evacuation of people.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army relief efforts continued in flood hit areas of various districts across the country alongwith Navy, Frontier Corps and Rangers troops constantly assisting the civil administration and local communities in all flood affected areas.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, in Balochistan, some 2,300 individuals of four villages were evacuated to safer places from Othal. The Army troops provided shelter and cooked meals to the affected population. The N-25 highway connecting Quetta-Karachi was opened for traffic which was blocked at four different places due to collapse of bridges.