The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday directed all concerned authorities to ensure early warning and prompt response in vulnerable areas as met office warns of flash flooding in different parts of the country due to ongoing monsoon rains.

All provincial disaster management authorities were directed by NDMA to make necessary arrangements for evacuation of people in flood risk areas and install machineries for de-watering and timely restoration of damages roads.

According to met office, rain-wind and thundershowers with heavy falls is expected across the country during next 48 to 72 hours with risks of flash flooding in nullahs of Balochistan, tributaries of river Kabul and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan.—INP