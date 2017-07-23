Flash floods in Balochistan

Due to unstable weather conditions, flash flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains, has claimed a number of lives in the Balochistan Province during the last week. Roads and bridges have been damaged extensively and life of thousands of people living in rural areas has also been affected. There would be risk of flash floods which can cause colossal damage to men and material in many parts of Balochistan.

Such flash floods caused by monsoon rains are likely to cause devastation as it can be predicted from weather conditions that many parts of Balochistan will experience devastating rains during coming days. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority & District Administrations should be prepared for rescue operations and other relief works in case of emergency and face flooding challenges boldly without negligence.

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

