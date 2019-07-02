Flabbergasted ties between Pakistan & US

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

PREVIOUS and present, flabbergasted, relations between Pakistan and the United Sates (US) have been shaping the politics of South Asia vis-a-vis Afghanistan. For the third time in 2001, Pakistan decided to ally itself with the US This partnership was unique in its nature because Pakistan sided the US in eliminating Taliban’s regime. Pakistan helped the US and other coalition partners to defeat terrorism in Afghanistan. In fact, Pakistan was caught in the opposite pulls of domestic concerns, international responsibility and long-term interest of developing a stable, progressive and moderate Islamic state in a troubling region (South Asia). Surprisingly, majority of the people in Pakistan, including the mainstream political parties in the Opposition had supported the decision to be part of the US-led international coalition against trans-national terrorism. However, there were many questions in the minds of ordinary Pakistanis as to what the country was going to gain out of being an ally from an old friend. Did the US understand and was sensitive enough to the political and security interests of Pakistan?

How different was this partnership from the ones that we had during the two waves of cold war; in 1950s and 80s? Until the Soviet Union’s collapse Pakistan remained dear to the US Administrations — Republican and Democratic, both needed Pakistan in containing communism and Pakistan never disappointed the US. During relationship between a superpower and a developing Muslim State — Pakistan, trust-distrust, convergence and divergence of policies remained a dominant factor between two different nations and states. The US quit Afghanistan and Pakistan in haste after the world changed with the fall of Communism and disintegration of the former Soviet Union. Pakistan faced internal and external conflictual challenges. In 2009, then the US Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton, acknowledged, “We left Pakistan … We said okay fine you deal with the Stingers that we left all over your country… you deal with the mines that are along the border and… by the way we don’t want to have anything to do with you… in fact we’re sanctioning you… So we stopped dealing with Pakistan”.

Pakistan continued to face the legacy of that war in the form of “drug trafficking, maintaining millions of Afghan refugees on its soil and rise of sectarian terrorist outfits within the country”. After the 9/11 incidents what the US and other coalition partners faced in Afghanistan was a part of the legacy of the Soviet war in Afghanistan and their own neglect to address the issue of rebuilding that war-torn country. In its third partnership the US tried to assure Pakistan that this time relationship was going to be different. We know the new relationships were never entirely new however. They were usually built on the accumulated trust of the past. The trust account of the US in this country has been abysmally low.

States act as self-centred entities and relations between any two are based on the convergence of interests only, and nothing else. Such convergence is conditioned by national, regional and international factors and how the two states involved in such relationship assess each other’s capabilities and objectives for pursuing common interests. The international environment that includes all three layers—national, regional and international is not static but dynamic and keeps changing. Therefore, changing environmental forces the policymakers to constantly review and assess relations with other countries and explore better avenues for furthering national interests. This is the paradigm that defines relations among all states and this is equally applicable to ups and downs, highs and lows in relations between Pakistan and the US.

In the past, the US looked at Pakistan through its interests against a third party, which was Moscow, and when its relations with that rival changed, Pakistan was pushed to the periphery of its regional policy. The international environment of the cold and Pakistan’s relevance to the strategic needs of the US first in defence of the “northern tier” and then to defeat the Soviet aggression against Afghanistan brought it to centre of the US policy in the region. A policy shaped by the strategic calculations of the cold war was left little with to stand on after the winding down of that war. The global environment that underpinned the need for allies changed drastically, leaving the countries like Pakistan high and dry to face the troublesome legacies. As the fall of Communism and disintegration of the Soviet Union heralded a new era in global politics, the US sought new partnership, particularly with Russia and other post-communist regimes, investing heavily in building foundations for their economic recovery and democratic development. Old enemies became new friends, partners and even allies to fight new threats to their security interests. Assessing what would threaten the Western interests in changed global environment put many Muslims countries, including Pakistan on the list of states that would be watched carefully.

Relations with Pakistan remained troubled and all efforts by Pakistan failed to revive the old spirit simply because the issues that defined their relations in the past had lost relevance and the new issues of regional and global importance moved them in different, if not opposite directions. All what Pakistan contributed to the US success in winning the cold war, defeating Soviet Communism in Afghanistan on a very high human and material cost, and more importantly its strategic importance as a traditionally moderate Islamic country on the tri-junction of three strategic regions were ignored. From President Jr Bush to Obama, relations between Pakistan and the US continued despite the difference of convergence and divergence interests. President Donald Trump, however, criticised the role of Pakistan and decided to grant special role to India and Afghanistan. Trump could not ignore Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan and Trump’s Administration realised to restore normal relations with Pakistan to bring peace in Afghanistan. Once again Pakistan is going to be dear to US.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, IIUI, Islamabad.