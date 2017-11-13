FJWU visualizing 30,000 students by 2030: VC

Rawalpindi

Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Dr. Samina Amin Qadir has said that the university was visualizing nearly 30,000 female students till 2030. In an interview to APP, she said, “We are visualizing nearly 30,000 girl students till 2030.”

Dr. Samina said, “We have students from 89 districts of Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhawa. We have no quota except for disabled and minorities. Our fee structure is very affordable. We have scholarships for deserving students and our drop out rate is less than two percent.” Replying to a question the VC informed this year nearly 1500 students got admission in university’s different programs.

She informed that the construction work of the new campus at 300 acres of land on Chakri Road would be started soon as Higher Education Commission has provided initial grant to start construction work of two academic blocks and a hostel.

She said that the academic blocks would house eight departments including six Science & Technology and two Commerce and Law. The hostel would have capacity of 300 girls.

She said, consultant selection process had been completed while selection of contractors would be finalized soon. The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs961 million in 18 months, she added.

The university offers 60 degrees programmes ranging undergraduate to PhD while students are being accommodated in 48 classrooms. She said, a sports block funded by HEC was being constructed in the main campus. To another question she said, the university was facing shortage of space as at present it has nearly 5200 students. Two programs, Electronic Engineering and Physics were introduced recently.

At present, there are two on campus wings of girls hostels which are operational, where over 600 students are residing, she said adding, construction work of third wing having capacity of 300 girls, has also been completed which would be inaugurated soon.

To a query about university’s budget she informed that the university generates 56 percent funds while 44 percent comes from HEC. She said the daycare centre was working in the university to provide facility to the faculty members and the students.

She also shed light on PhD programs which were being run in various disciplines. “The PhD programs are offered in areas with a strong doctoral faculty i.e. behavioral sciences, English language and literature, gender studies, economics, education, fine arts and environmental sciences,” she said and added that the university had modern environmental sciences department with ten PhDs and fully equipped laboratories.—APP