FJWU, US Embassy sign MoU to renew partnership

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with US embassy held Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing Ceremony and Celebrated 11th anniversary of Susan B Anthony Reading Room (SBARR) in its library here on Thursday.

US Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs Christopher Fitzgerald, Ms. Lind Parker and Prof. Dr Uzaira Rafique signed MoU to renew the partnership with the Susan B. Anthony Reading Room.

During the ceremony, Christopher Fitzgerald expressed his appreciation for the opportunities to build exchanges and research capabilities with US academic institutions that the Embassy has helped foster through the reading room.

He also talked about the importance and value that women bring to the society and the workforce and lauded FJWU and SBARR for their positive impact on education in Pakistan. On the anniversary of SBARR Christopher Fitzgerald planted a sapling in the university. On the occasion, a cake cutting ceremony was also organized.

The participants were informed that Susan B. Anthony Reading Room’s Friends of the Corner volunteer programme also provides the students with opportunities to enhance their learning experience and position them for professional careers. During the visit, Christopher Fitzgerald and Ms. Lind Parker also congratulated a graduating group of volunteers for their contributions and commitment.—INP

