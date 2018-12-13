FJWU students advised to play vibrant role to eliminate corruption

Staff Repoter

A seminar on ‘Corruption & Our Social Responsibilities’ was organized here on Wednesday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Anti-Corruption Department.

The speakers including Regional Director of Anti-Corruption Arif Rahim, Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Samina Amin Qadir and Syed Kausar Abbas, Director, Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) addressing the participants advised the students to play a vibrant role to eliminate corruption from the society.

Arif Rahim said anti-corruption department was running an awareness campaign in collaboration with SSDO in Rawalpindi region including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal districts. The purpose of the campaign was to provide a platform to the citizens to report the corruption cases through special whatsapp numbers. The response of citizens was very encouraging and over 1200 citizens reported the corruption cases during last 10 months. Few cases were promptly addressed by Anti-Corruption department and the public officials were caught red handed with the support of the complainants.

The department was taking strict action in accordance with the law against the corrupt officials and few were netted from their offices through trap raids, he informed.

Syed Kausar Abbas on the occasion said that the department was doing its best to eliminate corruption from public offices of Rawalpindi region and SSDO being a civil society organization is supporting the campaign to create awareness among the citizens. The awareness activities including special rikshaw campaign, seminars, blog writing, banners and walks were organized in Rawalpindi.

He said that the issue can be addressed by using Right to Information laws in public offices that ensures transparency and openness in the public offices. The Right to Information laws exists in Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Federal level and now the citizens needs to use Right to Information laws to make the public offices transparent and accountable.

The students besides their regular education should also learn civic education because civic sense will make them useful citizens and they can play proactive roles for the betterment of the society. SSDO offers the internships and mentorship to the students and youth who can get knowledge about civic education and active citizenship.

