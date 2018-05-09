The Department of Behavioral Sciences of Fatima Jinnah Women University has demonstrated strong interest in expanding the research culture and engaging the community in efforts to promote the health and well-being of our youth.
Dr. Aneela Maqsood (Inchrage Department of Behavioral Sciences) in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) office of the University organized a one day capacity building training workshop.
FJWU organizes workshop
