FJWU organizes workshop on women leadership

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Peace and Development Foundation (PDF) in collaboration with Career Counseling Center, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) arranged a one day workshop on ‘Gender Mainstreaming, Women Leadership Role in Public Life and Role of Media’ here on Thursday.

The workshop was organized with an aim to train and provide guidelines about current market trends in the field of media to students of Mass Communication Department of FJWU. The guest speaker Qudsia Mehmood facilitated the workshop.

The participants were trained on gender mainstreaming concept and how to write with the gender lens. The workshop was informative and participatory. The participants learned through group works and interactive sessions.

First half of the workshop focused on the concepts of gender, leadership and gender mainstreaming and the second half was about how to write press releases.

Another guest speaker Project Officer, PDF, Sumaria Ishfaq briefed about the aim and objective of their organization.