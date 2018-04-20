FJWU organizes workshop on ‘Philosophy & Techniques for Quantitative Research’

Rawalpindi

Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a two-day workshop on ‘Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research’ which kicked off here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor, FJWU Prof. Dr Samina Amin Qadir was chief guest at the opening session while VC, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Prof. Dr. Asad Zaman was the keynote speaker.

While addressing the students, he said that generally in quantitative analysis the researchers tend to ignore nature of the data and focus on complex analysis without studying the data which give incorrect conclusion and spoke on the process and stages of quantitative research.

Prof. Dr Samina appreciated the initiative of the Department of Economics which organized a successful workshop. She said FJWU is working hard to promote the highest standards of academic excellence in teaching and research.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the workshop and Chairperson of Economics department Dr Bushra Yasmin gave brief introduction of the workshop and said the workshop has been organized to acquaint the participants to understand the process and stages of quantitative research as well as equip them with practical skills required to carry out analysis of quantitative data sets.—APP