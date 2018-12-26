FJWU Organizes videography competition ‘Creativity’

Rawalpindi

The Department of Communication and Media Studies, Fatima Jinnah women university on 20th Anniversary Organized Videography Competition Titled “Creativity at FJWU”.

The programME was commenced by host Ms. Maria Khan Associate Lecturer and with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The Chief Guest of the event was Renowned Puppeteer and Media Personality Farooq Qaiser, he appreciated the work of all students and emphasized that such events should be organized regularly as they provided the youth with an opportunity to unleash their hidden talents in extracurricular activities.—APP

