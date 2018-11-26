FJWU organizes training workshop on OBE

Rawalpindi

Software Engineering, Electronic Engineering and Computer Sciences Departments of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Monday organized a training workshop on Outcome Based Education (OBD) for the faculty of both the departments.

Prof Dr Shoab A Khan, Department of Computer & Software Engineering, National University of Sciences and Technology was guest speaker. He focused on the importance of OBE while in the panel discussion, the faculty members of both the departments asked questions regarding issues and solutions about curriculum of their departments.

The speaker addressing the workshop asked the participants to focus on OBE as the curriculum for the students. The faculty members discussed different issues related to the curriculum. The participants appreciating efforts of the organizers demanded such programmes should also be arranged in future so that the issues being confronted by them could be resolved besides they could get training opportunities.—APP

