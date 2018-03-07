FJWU organizes seminar on ‘Voters Education’

Rawalpindi

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Student Affair Department in collaboration with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Tuesday organized a seminar on ‘Voters education’.

The guest speaker of the seminar Naeem Ahmed, District Election Commissioner II, Muhmmad Saleem Akhter, District Election Commissioner- I and Syed Kauser Abbas, Executive Director, Sustainable Social Development Organization speaking on the occasion underlined the need of the education of the voters.

The speakers highlighted the significance and need of vote casting for strengthening the democratic system in Pakistan and said, “Vote is not only a political responsibility, it is a social and religious responsibility as well. Its social dignity is that one must continue to use the right of vote not for the political development but for the economic and social development of the country as well.”

Aim of the seminar was to create awareness among the students (voters) to highlight the importance of vote and sensitize the youth about the importance of vote and democracy to strengthen the national integrity through participation and owing the electoral system. At the end, Humaiyun Iqbal Additional Registrar, FJWU presented the university souvenir to the guest speaker as a vote of thanks.—APP