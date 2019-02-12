FJWU organizes seminar on ‘Women in Science’

Rawalpindi

The Department of Biotechnology, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a discussion on the topic ‘Women in Science’ by Ms. Anne Marcal, Head of Mission of EU in Pakistan. The event was organized in FJWU premises in collaboration with Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).

Ms. Anne Marcal discussed several research prospects, research awards and funding possibilities in the field of science and technology, particularly for the female researchers. She highly encouraged FJWU Faculty and the students to apply for these research opportunities.

Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Professor, Dr. Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest at the occasion. She also addressed the gathering and elaborated on the current initiatives and efforts carried out by FJWU in enhancement of its research activities.—APP

