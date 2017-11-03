FJWU organizes prize distribution ceremony

Rawalpindi

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Thursday organized a Sports prize distribution ceremony 2016-17. The purpose of the competitions was to encourage the students to take part in extra-curricular and healthy activities.

Deputy Director Sports, FJWU, Ms. Tasawar briefed the audience about the event and appreciated the students for their efforts.

Chief Guest of the ceremony was Vice Chancellor FJWU, Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated efforts of the Sports Committee and all the members of sports office for promotion of the sports in the University and assured her full support to promote the culture of sports in the university.—APP