FJWU organizes award ceremony for youth leaders

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Youth Engagement Services (YES) and British Council organized an award ceremony of Youth led change maker program. Earlier, the university also arranged series of Youth-Led change making seminars. It is an initiative of YES Network Pakistan to motivate the students to become change makers and build a community of knowledge & practice.

The purpose of the ceremony was to acknowledge and reward the contributions of FJWU in promoting the concept of Youth led change maker. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) YES Network Pakistan Ali Raza Khan was chief guest on the occasion. He is a social entrepreneur, motivational speaker and trainer whose vision and passion is to promote “Youth as a solution” in the society.

He is founder of YES Network Pakistan which has planted seeds of youth engagement in the country. In the opening remarks, Dean Faculty of law, commerce and management Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin briefed the guests about the University and importance of the change. She highlighted the motivational spirit of the YES Network and British Council in building change making culture and developing capacity of the faculty members and students to provide practical opportunities to practice change making skills.

YES Network provides money to selected students with a task to generate profit within eight to nine weeks period, establishing any small business and successful students are awarded medals and certificates. The FJWU students Ms. Saveeza, Ms. Ayesha and Ms. Zeenat shared their success stories with the audience. Ali Raza Khan distributed medals and certificates among the students who are future change makers. Registrar FJWU Prof. Samina Bokhari appreciated efforts of YES Network for creating the culture of change making in FJWU. Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin presented souvenir to the chief guest while the ceremony was attended by a large number of faculty, staff and students.