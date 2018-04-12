FJWU organizes alumni dinner

Rawalpindi

The Placement office, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Wednesday organized an alumni dinner 2018 which was attended by a large number of former students from 2001 to 2017. The aim of the dinner was to help 17-year alumni to keep in touch with each other, share information and experiences and to provide them opportunities to build professional development, and friendship. The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said, “We proud to see all of you successful in your fields and towards a better career.”

Some former students on the occasion shared their life experiences and how FJWU empowered them to become successful. Entrepreneur, Ms. Amna Shoaib, Sub Inspector and Ms. Maira Zahoor, Financial Officer USEFP shared their experiences. Ms. Humera Sadia, Placement officer thanked the guests for their participation and university administration for providing an opportunity to organize such an event. The program ended with the performance by a musical band.—APP