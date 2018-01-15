FJWU new campus project to be completed in 18 months

The construction work of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Campus-II, project at Chakri Road would be completed in 18 months, Vice Chancellor, FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir Sunday said.

Talking to APP she informed that the project started in November 2017 would have two academic blocks, one hostel and an administration block. Samina Amin Qadir said, the academic blocks would have eight departments including six Science and Technology and two Commerce and Law. The hostel would have capacity of 300 girls. The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs961 million in 18 months, she added.

She said Chakri Road campus was at 16 kms distance from the main campus. The boundary wall at 300 acres of land of the new campus was erected earlier. The construction work of roads had also been completed. She said total 286.5 acres of land on Chakri Road had been provided to the university by the provincial government while the university bought 12.5 acres from its own resources. She said the university offered 60 degrees programmes ranging undergraduate to PhD. She said, the university was facing shortage of space as at present it had nearly 5,200 students. Two programmes, Electronic Engineering and Physics were introduced recently. She further said, the university was expecting to enroll nearly 30,000 girl students till 2030.

Dr Samina said the university had students from 89 districts of Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pukhtunkhawa. She informed, in 2017 nearly 1,500 students got admission in university’s different programmes. The university was established with an aim to provide higher educational facilities to the female students, she added. —APP

