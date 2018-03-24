FJWU, Indonesian Embassy organize ‘Batik Workshop’

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Department of Fine Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University, is organized a two days, Batik Workshop with Collaboration of Indonesian Embassy. Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, said that it’s a great channel of communication between Indonesia and Pakistan, and we thanks Mr. Deny Tri Basuki that he share his cultural heritage with us and its beautiful experience, also we learn a new techniques and found a great diversity in Indonesian culture .

Mr. Deny Tri Basuki Counselor of Indonesian Embassy said that the workshop was aimed to introducing about Batik techniques and organized to promote the art, culture and entertainment industry of Indonesia in Pakistan. Also he thanks Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr. Samina Amin Qadir that she gives Indonesian Embassy chance for this great workshop. Guests for Closing Ceremony are Mr. Deny Tri Basuki (counselor of Indonesian Embassy), Madam Rita S. Amri, Spouse of Indonesian Ambassador, and Dr. Uzaira Rafique (Dean of Science and Technology). The trainers from Indonesia are Ms. Forma, Mr. Koswara and Mr. Kusuma and coordinator Mr.Nadeem from Indonesian Embassay.

A lot of students participated in this workshop and learned all techniques of Batik like how to draw a pattern (Design), to make Batik, selected areas of the cloth are blocked out by brushing or drawing hot wax over them, and the cloth is then dyed. The parts covered in wax resist the dye and remain the original color then after that washing and drying process.