FJWU convocation today

Rawalpindi

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) will organize 17th convocation on February 8 at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad to commemorate the academic accomplishments of its students and outstanding achievements in their academic career.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana will be the chief guest and degrees will be distributed among all graduating students. A total of 1409 students would be awarded degrees including two PhD, 124 MPhil, 456 Masters and 827 Bachelors.

72 gold and silver medals would also be awarded to the students who showed distinction in their respective programs. The students can visit www.fjwu.edu.pk for further details.—APP