FJWU arranges training session on personality development

The Career Counseling Center of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Monday organized a training session on “Personality Development: Create your own identity” with an aim to motivate the students to identify and create their own personality.

This session was arranged to help to improve and identify inner traits like attitude, confidence, personality, character and style.

Spokesperson of the session was Mehwish Kamran, Clinical Psychologists. She motivated the students to develop their personality and encourage them to know their worth.

Addressing the audience, she briefly explained the difference of character and personality, factors that affect our personality.

She further explained the identity and behavior of personalities and said, “Our behaviors directly affect our identity so for creating our identity first consider on your behaviors”.

At the end of the session, she advised the students to be more passionate, the best way to get any work done was by being passionate about it.

“Let your passion drive your efforts and you’ll be able to achieve excellence in life”, she said. Placement Coordinator, Humera Sadia appreciated the spokesperson for spending their valuable time and presented her a university souvenir.—APP

Related