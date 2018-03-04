FJA awards certificates to Superintendents of Sessions Courts

The Federal Judicial Academy held the certificates awarding ceremony for 22 Superintendents of the Sessions Courts from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the Academy on Saturday.

Judge Khalid Teepu Rana who was invited as chief guest stated that, “We should manage the life and opportunity which God has given us for self-realization and service to humanity. We must seize every opportunity God gives us and use it for the welfare of the people in pain and distress.

“The Superintendents of Sessions Courts can play a role of a “true stewardship” and also they can be-come a “source of inspiration” for their staff and litigant public both in their personal conduct and professional excellence,” Judge Teepu observed.

Remembering a few legendary sort of Superinten-dents from Hyderabad District and Sessions Court where the chief guest has practised as a lawyer, he said, “Those were the days, I could see and work with highly efficient, kind, and cooperative Superin-tendents who were best known for their immaculate professionalism in service and respect for humanity.

They left their professional legacy and we still re-member them in good words and in prayers.

We should follow in the footprints of the good people and deliver enviable service to public.” —INP

