Karachi

Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwer Khan Saiyal recently chaired the meeting of owners of Sugar Mills and growers here. Sindh Secretary Agriculture, Director General Agriculture Extension, Cane Commissioner and representatives of Sindh Abadgar Board, Agriculture Chamber and All Pakistan Sugar Mills Association also attended the meeting, said a statement. Addressing the meeting, the Sindh Minister said the fixation of prices of Sugarcane and crushing are among his top most priorities. He said that the Sindh government will take all possible steps for welfare and facilitation of growers and business community. Both the owners of sugar mills and growers expressed their full confidence into the Minister and agreed to draw a mutual solution of the matter with in few days.—APP