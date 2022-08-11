Fix Panadol price within a month: SHC orders govt

Karachi: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the federal government to fix the price of Panadol within a month.

The SHC heard the case filed by the Panadol manufacturing company that moved the court over the government’s non-compliance with the court’s earlier orders about raising Panadol’s price.

During the proceedings, the officials of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) apprised the court that the federal government’s nod was needed to raise the price of medicines.

The SHC then ordered the federal government to decide the pricing of the medication at the next cabinet meeting and provide a report to the court regarding its decision.

The federal government’s attorney acknowledged that during the previous cabinet meeting, the topic of the price of Panadol was not discussed.

The pharmaceutical company claimed in its appeal that it purchases the medicine’s raw materials in dollars and added that the price of the medication had dramatically increased as a result of the rupee’s persistent depreciation against the dollar in recent weeks.

According to the petitioner, the government is hesitant to raise the cost of the medication.

