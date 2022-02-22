Five years of Radd ul Fasaad: Army Chief salutes martyrs

Rawalpindi: On the completion of five years of Operation Radd ul Fasaad, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa saluted the sacrifices of martyrs, as well as the determination of the nation.

Today marks 5 yrs of Op Radd ul Fasaad (RuF). Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror & eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country; RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective. (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 22, 2022

In a tweet, the Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the operation was launched to consolidate the achievements of the 2-decade-long ‘war on terror,’ and eradicate terrorism.

However, the main objective of conducting the operation was to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

At the same time, Major General Babar said that the journey towards peace has been made possible by the sacrifices.

Freedom is not easy to get. It “has a heavy price to pay,” said DG ISPR.

According to the spokesperson, the army chief saluted the great sacrifices of the martyrs for lasting peace.