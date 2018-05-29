Five-year tenure of Sindh, KP assemblies ends today

Staff Reporters

Karachi/Peshawar

The provincial assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dissolved at the stroke of midnight on Monday after completing their respective five-year terms.

The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department of the KP government has already issued a notification in this regard.

Though the assemblies will cease to function from tomorrow, the respective chief ministers will continue to retain their chairs till appointments of caretaker chief ministers. Both the provinces will have to appoint caretaker chief ministers till May 31.

If the chief ministers and the respective leaders of the opposition could not agree on the names of a caretaker chief minister, the issue will be referred to parliamentary committee, comprising two members each from the treasury and opposition benches.

If the committee also fails to nominate an interim chief minister, the Election Commission of Pakistan will then decide the name of caretaker chief ministers.