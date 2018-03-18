Five year-old boy’s dead body found

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The dead body of a 5-year-old boy of Ahmadabad (Hafizabad), who was missing for the past over 24 hours was found packed in a sack from the pile of filth near the same locality on Saturday. According to police source, the deceased Shahroze son of a poor worker Muhammad Tariq was mysteriously disappeared Friday.

He was playing in the street when someone had kidnapped him and booked him to some place where he sodomised him and later tied his hands and feet and throttled him to death and packed the dead body in a sack and dumped it a nearby filth depot.

His parents went from pillar to post to locate him but in vain. However, someone spotted the mysterious sack in the filth dump and informed the police.