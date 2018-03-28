Five-year integrated NISP being formulated: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said a five year broader and integrated National Internal Security Policy (NISP) is being formulated to achieve the objectives of peace and security.

Addressing a national conference on internal security: peace and sustainable development in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the draft of the policy will also be shared with the political parties and parliament so that whichever party is in power, it could be implemented without any disruption.

Highlighting salient features of the policy, he said it will deal with the education system with the aim to prepare a lot which respects the difference of opinion and believes in the power of logic. He said the policy will also cover other aspects including improvement in criminal justice system.

The Interior Minister called for collaborative efforts to address security challenges and make the region peaceful.

He said pointing fingers or blame game will not serve any purpose but only strengthen the hands of the disrupters.

The Interior Minister said peace is imperative for development. He said peace and development are interlinked.

He said we will have to work towards making our society peaceful and free from conflicts including religious, sectarian or political to provide quality living to the future generations.

The Interior Minister pointed out that Pakistan has a high proportion of young population and if we do not sustain growth at a respectable level, we will not be able to take advantage of this huge dividend.

National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua said Pakistan has successfully tackled the challenge of terrorism. He said FATA has been cleared of terrorists while normalcy is returning to Karachi. He said that insurgents in Balochistan are also laying down arms. He said our efforts must continue to capitalize on these successes.

Addressing “Gold Medal Awards 2018” ceremony in Islamabad, he paid rich tributes to all those who laid down their lives while safeguarding their motherland from the enemies.

He said Pakistan always supported the objective of a peaceful Afghanistan.

Orignally published by NNI