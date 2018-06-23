Five-year Balochistan education reforms plan

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Alif Ailaan – campaigning for education, released a five-year policy report titled ‘Five years of education reform: Balochistan Wins, losses and challenges for the future 2018-23’.

Alif Ailaan has focused on assessing the impact of these reforms by breaking them down into four key categories, as defined by the BESP—improvement of government schools, upgrading the quality of education, easing access to official data regarding government schools, and better management of education finances. The report states that the reforms put a special emphasis on improving quality, equity and governance.

The Balochistan Education Sector Plan (2013-2018) provided a holistic strategy and roadmap for guiding the reforms process over the following five years. Under BESP, the Balochistan government implemented reform initiatives like real-time monitoring, standardized testing of learning levels, restructuring of governance systems through District Education Authorities. Despite these reform efforts of the provincial government, enrolment, retention, learning outcomes, and school infrastructure all continue to pose substantial challenges to the provincial authorities.