Five troops wounded in IED blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A roadside explosion targeting the security forces in North Waziristan agency on Friday resulted in serious injuries to five soldiers.

Reports reaching here said the vehicle of the security forces was on its way to Mir Ali NWA from Bannu when it was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Khadi.

The forces vehicle was damaged badly and five soldiers onboard the vehicle received serious injuries. The security forces rushed to the site of the blast and shifted the injured security personnel to CMH Bannu for treatment.

The security forces are also reported to have kicked of search and net operation in the region to arrest the insurgents involved in the attack on the men in uniform.

In the meanwhile the law makers foiled attempts to spread terror in Bannu when they defused explosive device in the city.