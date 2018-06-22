Five tourists dead, 11 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: At least five tourists died and 11 others were critically injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to details, a hiace carrying tourists skidded off the road while negotiating a sharp turn at Shahra-e-Neelum near Korri Bridge in AJK some 17 kilometer from Muzaffarabad.

Five tourists died on the spot in the accident while 11 others were seriously injured.

The police and rescue personnel reached the scene, shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where condition of the wounded tourists was also stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.