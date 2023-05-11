Five Times Disha Patani stunned fans with her bold pictures

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is an absolute stunner who often leaves social media fans in awe with her bold fashion statements.

From the strapless dresses to bikinis, the 30-year-old aces every look with equal glam and panache. The Malang star has a stunning wardrobe collection as she continued to give netizens major fashion goals in both Western and ethnic wear.

Disha’s breakthrough in Bollywood came with the film Baaghi 2, the film was a commercial success, and her performance was well-received. The glamour girl gained recognition and fame with her role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and since then she appeared in many commercial projects.

She has since appeared in several films, including Bharat, Malang, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021).

Here a glimpse at the times Disha made headlines with her oomph.

Pcitures courtesy: dishapatani