Five terrorists killed in Bolan, South Waziristan operations

Two Afghan extortionists arrested from Peshawar

Observer Report Quetta/Peshawar

Four terrorists of a banned outfit were killed after Counter Terrorism Department conducted an intelligence based operation in Bolan district on Tuesday.

A major operation was carried out in Ab-e-Gum area of Bolan district of Balochistan, the CTD sources said adding that the operation was carried out on a tip-off while the terrorists were preparing to attack security forces in Quetta.

Four terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire while three others escaped. A large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The weapons seized included SMGs, pistols, 5kg of explosives and other items. The killed terrorists were identified as Akram Zehri, Ahmadullah, Sikandar and Shadi Khan.

Meanwhile, security forces on Tuesday killed an active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorist Pir alias Asad during an operation in Ladha, South Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Asad was shot dead.

He was an active member of TTP’s Baitullah Mehsud group in Ladha from 2006.

The Counter-Terrorism Department of KP police on Tuesday arrested two Afghan extortionists who reached Peshawar on a 60-day visa to collect money from the residents of Peshawar.

On the complaints, the team arrested them and recovered mobile sims and passports from their custody. The Afghan nationals had demanded extortion money from a number of residents in Peshawar.

In a separate action, the Special Investigation Unit had arrested four members of a notorious extortion gang from Karachi’s Manghopir area.

“The arrested outlaws included Abdul Rauf Sasoli alias Commando, Fazlur Rehman, Abdul Ghafoor and Ghulam Abbas,” the SIU had said in a statement.

The gang was demanding protection money from the traders and residents in Faqeer Mohammad Goth of Karachi.