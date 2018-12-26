Five terrorists held with arms, ammunition

Staff Reporter

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) foiled a major terror bid on eve of Christmas and arrested five terrorists with arms and ammunition here in the metropolis on Tuesday. According to details, the LEAs personnel on a tip-off regarding presence of extremists launched a crackdown in Mobina Town Karachi. During operation, five terrorists were apprehended with arms and ammunition. The detainees were allegedly planning an attack on Christmas celebrations in the city but timely action foiled the bid.

