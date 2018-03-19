Five terrorists held, weapons recovered

Staff Reporter

Quetta

At least five suspected terrorists were arrested and a large cache of weapons and explosives recovered in raids carried out by security forces in different areas of Balochistan on Sunday, the military’s media wing said. “Security Forces conducted IBOs (intelligence based operations) in Quetta, Uch, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Pishin and Sibbi area of Balochistan,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The security forces said that five suspected terrorists were apprehended while six others surrendered during the raids. A large cache of arms and ammunition including mines, prepared IEDs, explosives, detonators, submachine guns and communication equipment were also recovered during the IBOs.