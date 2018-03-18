Five terrorists held, six surrender to security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Five terrorists were arrested while six surrendered before the security forces, cache of arms, ammunition recovered during intelligence based operations (IBOs) in various districts of Balochistan on Sunday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted IBOs in Quetta, Uch, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Pishin and Sibbi area of Balochistan.

Five terrorists apprehended while six terrorists surrendered to security during the operations.

Cache of arms and ammunition including mines, prepared IEDs, explosives, detonators submachine guns and communication equipment were recovered.

Orignally published by INP