Five suspects held in ‘police encounters’

In various police encounters in different areas of the city on Monday, law enforcement officials apprehended five suspects, three of whom had sustained injuries in exchange of fire.

A suspect in an injured state was among the two suspects who were arrested after an alleged exchange of fire with police in the Kati Pahari area. The wounded suspect was identified as 32-year-old Wahid, son of Sikandar, and the other arrested man as 23-year-old Nauman, son of Saeed.

Their third accomplice managed to evade capture. Police confiscated two pistols, a motorcycle and cash from the possession of the arrested men. The injured suspect was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment.

In a separate encounter, 22-year-old Osama, son of Naseem, was apprehended in an injured state following a firefight with the police. One of Osama’s associates managed to flee the scene. Police seized a pistol and motorcycle from his possession.

The injured suspect was transported to ASH for medical treatment. Furthermore, the Korangi Industrial Area police conducted an operation on the Korangi Causeway leading to the arrest of two suspects, one of whom had been injured during the exchange of fire.