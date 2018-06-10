Five special trains to facilitate commuters on Eid

Lahore

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced five special trains to facilitate people planning to travel for Eid-ul-Fitr, says a press release issued by the ministry. Passengers will take be able to take advantage of the eight-day operation, starting from June 12, on 30 per cent discounted fares.

Additional coaches will also be attached to other trains to accommodate maximum passengers. Daily Passengers Association Chairman Hafiz Abdul Qayum appreciated the decision, however, he said the Narowal section was always neglected by the railways and demanded a special train for the section.

According to the schedule, the first special Eid train will depart at 11am from Karachi city on June 12 and it will pass through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malikwal, Rawalpindi and Attock City. It will reach Peshawar Cant on the next day at 10pm.

Second train will depart from Quetta on June 12 at 11.30am. It will cross Jacobabad, Multan Cantt, Khanewal and Lahore and reach Rawalpindi next day at 8 pm. The third train will depart from Karachi Cantt on June 13 at 11am. It will cross Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Faisalabad and will arrive at Lahore at 10am on the next day.

The fourth train will depart on June 14 from Rawalpindi at 7am via Attock City, Dao Khail, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh and it will reach Multan Cantt on the same night at 10.30pm. Fifth train will depart from Multan Cant on June 19 at 7am via Kot Addu, Dao Khail and Attock city for Rawalpindi and it will reach its destination on the same night at 10.15pm.—INP