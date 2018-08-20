Five special trains for Eid-ul-Azha passengers

25pc discount for first & second day with free travel facility for senior citizens

Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Railways (PRs) is operating five special Eid trains to facilitate the passengers besides a special discount of 25 percent given to the passengers on the first and second day of the Eid with free travel facility for the senior citizens while a special train will depart from Rawalpindi on Aug 21 at am for Multan. According to a Railways spokesman, the railways is making all out efforts to facilitate the passengers want to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their kith and kin in their native towns.

The first train departed Quetta on Aug 19 at 7 AM and after passing through Jacobabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Lahore, Lala Musa will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 1.30 PM. The second special train also departed Karachi city Railway Station on Sunday at 10 AM and passing through Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Nowshera will reach Peshawar Cantt the next day at 10.30 PM.

The third train will leave Karachi Cantt Station on Aug 20 at 11AM and after passing through Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur and Multan Cantt will reach Lahore the next day at 7.15 PM. The fourth special train will depart Rawalpindi on Aug 21 at 7 AM and will reach Multan Cantt the next day at 10 PM.

The fifth Eid special train will leave Multan Cantt Station on Aug 25 at 7 AM and via Muzaffargarh, Kundian, Mianwali, Attock City and Hasanabdal will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 10 PM. The Railways will give a special discount of 25 percent to the passengers on the first and second day of Eid ul Azha. The discount will be for all classes of all the trains. He informed that Pakistan Railways have offered free travel facility for the senior citizens for the first and second day of Eid ul Azha.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp