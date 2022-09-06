Five soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

At least five soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while five terrorists including commander Tufail were killed during two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement late Monday night.

According to the army’s media wing, security forces conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations in the general area of Boyya and Mir Ali.

In Boyya, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists. The soldiers effectively engaged the location of terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the statement added. “Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.”

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Captain Abdul Wali, 26, resident of Wana, South Waziristan District), Naib Subedar Nawaz, 45, resident of Abbottabad), Havaldar Ghulam Ali, 34, resident of Sargodha, Lance Naik Ilyas, 33, resident of Mianwali and Sepoy Zafar Ullah, 29, resident of Mianwali having fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

In Mir Ali, terrorist commander Tufail was killed during an IBO conducted by security forces.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorism activities against security forces, preparation of Improvised Explosive Devices and killing of innocent citizens. He was the mastermind behind major terror activities in the area,” it added.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” the ISPR said.