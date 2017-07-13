Five sets of Metro Train manufactured in China

Staff Reporter

Five sets of train, each comprising of five cars, have so far been manufactured in China for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, which will operate at a commercial speed of 35 kilometers per hours for the benefit of more than 2,45,000 passengers daily.

Chairman of steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project Khawaja Ahmad Haassan informed this during the weekly progress review meeting on the project here on Wednesday.

Arrangements for parking these coaches were being finalised at depot at Dera Gujjran by laying a two kilometers long track for this purpose, he added.

He said alternate piece of land had been identified in the same vicinity for shifting Munawar Mosque, situated at Nichelson Road. Construction of new building of mosque will soon be started after payment of land to the present owners, he added.

He said a two-day training workshop for imparting safety training to the officials of various departments involved in execution of this project would be held from Friday to Saturday.

Khawaja Hassan observed that the World Heritage Committee had neither objected on the present alignment of the train’s track outside Shalimar Garden, Lahore, nor it had asked for altering the track at this point. The World Heritage Committee also scrapped the proposal for putting Shalimar Garden, Lahore, on the list of ‘World Heritage in Danger’ as a result of effective presentation technical data and relevant reports by Pakistan at this august forum. This decision was a great achievement at the part of our team participating in the conference. He congratulated all the persons associated with this project in any capacity over this success.

The meeting was informed that 71 per cent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project had so far been completed.